The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CARROLL E. CARTER, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Rosalie Childers Carter, died March 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. At his request, no services will be held. Burial will take place in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CPL. DAVID ALLEN CRUM II, of Hewett, W.Va., son of David A. and Tammy Pridemore Crum of Hewett, died March 18 at home. He was a Corporal in the US Marine Corps with 3 tours in Iraq. Funeral service noon March 23, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in “Old Pigtail” Cemetery, Lake, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
MARY ANN HENSLEY, 75, of Salt Rock, wife of Robert Hensley, died March 19. Private services will be conducted at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DANNY MAX RAKES, 73, of Robinette, W.Va., husband of Merle Mosley Rakes, died March 18 at home. He was a disabled union coal miner. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 22, Robinette Church of God; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 21 at the church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ALEXIS ANN PROKLEVICH THORNHILL, 68, of Justice Addition, W.Va., widow of Morris Allen Thornhill, died March 18 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. She was a retired schoolteacher. Celebration of life 2 p.m. May 2, Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church, Logan, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the mentioned church. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Serivces, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.