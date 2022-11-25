The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JACKIE L. BELL, 84 of Huntington died Nov. 21. He retired from the WV Vocational Rehab. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service. Burial to follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
STEVEN ANTHONY BLACKBURN, 64 of Barboursville, died Nov. 11. There will be a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. Nov. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LORI DENISE DINGESS, 4-months-old, of Harrodsburg, Ky., daughter of David Russell and Kristin Diana Finley Dingess, died Nov. 21. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Nov. 26 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Arthur Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RONNIE CREED HATTEN, 77 of Huntington, widower of Gloria Stevenson Hatten, died Nov. 22 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 26 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.rollinsfh.com.
ANNA JEANNE PETTERSEN HENSLEY, 95 of Huntington died Nov. 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hensley Family Scholarship through the Marshall University Foundation. At this time there are no services scheduled with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
SARAH ELEANOR HUGHES, 91 of Milton died Nov. 23 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Nov. 28 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
STEVEN GRIFFIN JORDAN, 75 of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Linda R. Jordan, died Nov. 21. He retired from Big Sandy Furniture as Safety and Security Director and was a former Kenova Municipal Judge. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 28 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.rollinsfh.com.
ROBERT HENRY NELSON, 82 formerly of Wayne, died Nov. 20 at home, Heartis Memory Care in Georgia. He retired as a Lt. Colonel from the United State Air Force. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family with arrangements.
BETTY JO SMITH, 91 of Huntington, mother of David Rice, died Nov. 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from the laundry department at St. Mary’s Medical Center. A memorial service will be at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
NANNIE MARIE MORRISON SMITH, 93 of Huntington, mother of John Smith and Marilyn Graves, died Nov. 21 at home. All services will be private. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
JOHN DAVID WITHROW, 59 of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Cindy Withrow, died Nov. 17 at home. There will be a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 26 at Altizer Baptist Church, 345 2nd St., Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Altizer Baptist Church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
