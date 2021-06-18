The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
FRANCES ANN TYO DICKERSON, 81, of Wharton, W.Va., died June 14. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 18 at Gordon (W.Va.) Union Church. Service at 2 p.m. June 19 at the church. Burial will be in Memory Gardens, Madison, W.Va. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family. www.handleyfh.com.
DANNY EUGENE HENRY, 62, of South Point, Ohio, son of Mary and Howard Clark, died June 17 in King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 21 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial following in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will one hour before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ALBERT JUNIOR MURPHY, 91, of Delbarton, W.Va., widower of Frances Evans Murphy, died June 14 at home. He was a coal miner. Funeral services 1 p.m. June 18 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Murphy Family Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 17 at the funeral home chapel
TED H. TURLEY, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Karen Gillette Turley, died June 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Postal Service. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 21 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com