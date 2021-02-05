The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DALE EDWARD COLLINS of Logan, W.Va., died Feb. 3 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at Monahill Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 7 at Monahill Freewill Baptist Church. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DOUGLAS EUGENE DUNBAR, 36, of Huntington, son of Brenda Beach Dunbar, died Feb. 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside services will be at 12 p.m. Feb. 8 at Bowling Cemetery on Whites Creek, Catlettsburg, Ky. Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
SHEILA JANE SCARBERRY FEDERER, 76, of Cannonsburg, Ky., wife of Billy Joe Federer, died Feb. 3. Services will be private for family; burial will be in Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery North East. There will be a celebration of life at later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Cannonsburg Trinity UMC, 11620 Midland Trail Rd., Ashland 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.come.
NONA MARIE MUSSER, 87, of Ashland, widow of Charles Musser, died Feb. 3 in Woodland Oaks Health Care Center, Ashland. She was a retired cardiology medical tech for EKG and EGG Department at King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 8, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Zoar Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Amy for Africa c/o Unity Baptist Church, 2320 29th St., Ashland, 41104. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
SAMUEL PENNINGTON, 75, of South Point, Ohio, died Feb. 3 in Arbors at Marietta (Ohio) Nursing Center. There will be a memorial gathering from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.