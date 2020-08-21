The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BILLY WAYNE ARCHIE, 69, of Ashland, husband of Debra Ragan Archie, died Aug. 14 at home. He was a heavy equipment operator. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Aug. 24 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
STEVEN CHAPMAN, 71, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of D Chapman, died Aug. 20 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 24, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
OLIVER VERNON DUTY, 89, of Chesapeake, Ohio, formerly of Ranger, W.Va., father of Karen Gleason and Linda Valenzuela, died Aug. 19, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired Master Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force. Military graveside rites will be conducted 11 a.m. Aug. 25 at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ERMA LEE FITZ, 77, of Huntington, widow of Steve Fitz, died Aug. 18 in the Woodlands Retirement Community. She was the owner of a small business. There will be no services at this time. Reger Funeral Home is assisting her family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
JOYCE FUGITT FLETCHER, 79, of Ashland, wife of Larry N. Fletcher, died Aug. 19 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She retired as a nursing instructor at Ashland Community and Technical College. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at First Baptist Church, Russell, Ky.; burial following in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements are at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Social distancing and face covering will be observed.
EVA LEE YEAGER KINGERY, 88, of Huntington, widow of Robert Kingery, died Aug. 12 at home. There will be a celebration of life, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at Central Freewill Baptist Church, Huntington. Donations are suggested to the mentioned church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting her family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LOU ANN MORRIS, 60, of Pearisburg, Va., formerly Gilbert, W.Va., died Aug. 18 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 22, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
JOSEPHINE MULLINS, 91, of McAndrew, Ky., widow of Billy “Bob” Ervin Mullins, died Aug. 18 at home. She was a beautician and worked at Dawahare’s. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 21, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
HESTER JANE ELKINS PHILLIPS, 71, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Roger Phillips, died Aug. 20 in The Ohio State University Hospital. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
MARION A. ROBINSON III, 65, of Henderson, W.Va., died Aug. 20 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
DONNA SUE TOLER, 72, of Branchland, W.Va., died Aug. 17 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Memorial service 2 p.m. Aug. 30 at Bruno Church of God. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is assisting her family with arrangements.
BILLY RAY WILES, 31, of Crown City, Ohio, died Aug. 13. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 22, at Good Hope Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.