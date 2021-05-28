The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LEWIS MARSHALL BRIGHT, 77, of Huntington, husband of Diane L. Bright, died May 27. He was an electrician with IBEW Local 317. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
CAROL SUE EVANS, 72, of Phelps, Ky., died May 26 in Pikeville Medical Center. She worked as a secretary, CNA and at Walmart. Funeral service 2 p.m. May 29 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Evans Cemetery, Newsome ridge, Naugatuck, W.Va. Visitation after 11 a.m. May 29 at the funeral home.
LYMAN RAY GREENLEE, 72, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died May 19. There will be no service or visitation. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington is in charge of arrangements.
LINDA SUE HEFFNER, 72, of Huntington, died May 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from Circuit City and Indian River County School System. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. May 30 at Union Hill Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. May 30 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JANET DALE MARTIN, 82, of Port St Lucie, Fla., formerly of South Point, Ohio, widow of Jerry Kenneth Martin, died Sunday, May 23. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. May 28 at Tri-State Worship Center, South Point, Ohio. Friends may gather at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.com.
ROY LEE MATTHEWS, 84, of Dunlow died May 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from the Wayne County school system. Arrangements are incomplete at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
GORY JAMES McCORMICK, 75, husband of Carlene Rose McCormick, died May 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired contract mail delivery trucker. At his request, he will be cremated and no services are planned at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JEANIE RIGNEY, 58, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was formerly a home health worker for A&L Home Healthcare. Graveside funeral services will be 11 a.m. May 29 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. May 29 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.