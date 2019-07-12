The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LOLA LEE ADKINS, 82, of Fayetteville, N.C., formerly of Huntington, died July 9. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RONALD MILLARD ANDERSON, 78, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Linda Anderson of Ohio, died July 8 at home. There will be a memorial service, 2 p.m. Saturday, Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va., with visitation one hour before service.
HOWARD BRANHAM SR., 83, of Ragland, W.Va., husband of Peggy Adkins Branham, died July 10 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was president of Elkay Mining and owner of H&B Enterprise. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Connolly Memorial Baptist Church, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Ferguson Cemetery, Harold, Ky. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is assisting his family with arrangements.
RICHARD ROY COLE JR., 65, of Lavalette, father of Richard Cole III and Jennifer Dudley, died July 10 in Columbus, Miss. He was a retired salesman. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
RUTH DANIEL, 94, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 11. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting her family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
VIRGINIA MAE ELLIXSON of Switzer, W.Va., died July 10. Funeral service will be noon Sunday, Walnut Grove Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
JOEL ARTHUR GENSLER, 68, of Huntington, husband of Norma Fitch Gensler, died July 11 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a Master Electrician with IBEW Local 317. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.
ALFRED GREENSTEIN, 98, of Huntington died July 10 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
MARK EDWARD HALL, 62, of Ashland, son of Grace Hall of California, died July 7 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He was a contractor. There will be a military graveside service, 11 a.m. Monday, Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Greenup, Ky. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ZACHARY HAMPTON, 32, of Cape Girardeau, formerly South Point, Ohio, son of William Hampton and mark and Emma Lynd Stewart, all of South Point, died July 10. He was a Registered Nurse at St. Frances Medical Center, Cape Girardeau. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
CHARLES FREDERICK LEGG, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Margaret Towe Legg, died July 1 at home. He was the owner and president of Spurlock’s Food Service. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Westmoreland United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour before serivce Sunday at the church. www.regerfh.com.
JOANN PACK, 62, of Owensboro, Ky., died July 1 in Hospice of Western Kentucky. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro. An addition visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chapmanville, W.Va., with a service at 1 p.m. Burial following in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Memorials may be made to Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. www.glenncares.com or www.evans-funeral-home.com.
MICHAEL JESSI PELUSO, 35, of Chapmanville, W.Va., son of Michael Joseph Peluso and Gloria Bryant, died July 7 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service will be noon Monday, Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Shelton Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home.
NITA JEAN WEST of Sidney, Ky., widow of Tunis West and Gene Kendrick, died July 10. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sunday, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Crigger Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.