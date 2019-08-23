The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MADELINE J. DIXON, 81 of Ormond Beach, Fla., formerly Man, W.Va., wife of Charles Dixon, died August 22 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. August 26, Haigh-Black Funeral Home, Ormond Beach. Visitation one hour prior to service. Burial in Hillside Cemetery.
EASTER LOUISE HAGER, 51, of Earling, W.Va., wife of David Richard Hager, died August 21 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. She was a homemaker. Celebration of life, 1 p.m. August 26, Taplin (W.Va.) Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. August 25 at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with final expenses.
GLENNA HALL, 88 of Huntington, widow of Paul Hall Sr., died August 21 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She retired as a furniture salesperson. Funeral service 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Christ Temple Church, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service Sunday at the church. Committal service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Devotion, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ANNIE MAY WILEY RAMEY, 92, of Wayne, widow or Roy Ramey, died August 21 at home. She and her husband owned and operated Ramey's Furniture, Wayne. Funeral services 2 p.m. Sunday, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Morris Funeral Home.
JANETT ROWE RAMEY, 65 of Wayne, widow of Douglas Ramey, died August 22 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. She was a retired store manager for Wal-mart. Funeral services 2 p.m. Monday, Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
WILLIAM JEFFERSON SPENCE SR., 78 of Willow Wood, Ohio, husband of Sally Ann Spence, died August 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Perkins Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TOM THORNTON of Ironton, father of Keagan Thornton, died August 9. There will be a graveside service 1:30 p.m. August 31, Oakland Chapel Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.