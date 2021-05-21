The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RUTH ANN GOLLIHUE, 71, of Williamson, W.Va., mother of Christopher Glen Gollihue of Williamson, died May 18 in South Williamson, Ky. She had worked at One-Hour Dry Cleaners, Williamson. Visitation from noon to 2 p.m. May 22 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial follows in Evans Cemetery, Laurel Creek, W.Va. www.rerogersfh.com.
JOYCE ANN McCOMAS JOHNSON, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 19 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 25 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial following in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 24 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROGER ALLEN McCARTY, 69, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Clare O’Shea McCarty, died May 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a heavy equipment operator with the WV Department of Highways. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 24 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. May 23 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.