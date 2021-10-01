The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BRIAN BRYANT, 53, of Ironton died Sept. 30 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.brownfuneralchapel.org.
CHARLES EDWIN CAREY, 93, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Ruth Evelyn Carey, died Sept. 28 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was formerly a truck driver for Chemical Leaman. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 4 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. www.slackandwallace.com. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to hospiceofhuntington.org/donate or huntingtoncitymission.kindful.com.
JEFFERY DALE CRISP of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, husband of Tammy Crisp, died Sept. 28. He worked at Great Lakes Minerals, Wurtland, Ky. Celebration of life at 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; friends and family gather two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BEVERLY DANFORD of Willow Wood, Ohio, wife of Rick Danford, died Oct. 1 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BRANDON SCOTT GEARHEART, 26, of Ironton, Ohio, died Wednesday, September 22. He was a member of the Local IBEW 317. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Carman Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the service time Saturday at the funeral home. www.carmanfuneral.com.
MARK JOHNSON, 58, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 1 at home Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WINFRED RAY LUCAS, 82, of Barboursville, died Sept. 28. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct. 5 at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4 at the funeral home. Friends may call on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HAZEL MAE ADKINS MILLS, 97, of Wayne, widow of Fred Johnson Mills, died Sept. 30 in ProMedica Nursing and Rehab, South Point, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 4 at Morris Funeral Chapel, Wayne; burial following in Spurlock Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Wayne United Methodist Church.
LENORA SALMONS, 53, of Fort Gay, daughter of Jesse L.T. and Corda Lee Salmons, died Sept. 29. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 3 at Webb Freewill Baptist Church; burial following in Webb Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. Oct. 2 until service time at the church. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is assisting with arrangements.
MARCETIS E. SCHAFER, 90 of Kenova, widow of Joseph T. Schafer, died Sept. 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a former employee of 20th Street Bank. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
GRACE AKLEY WILLIAMS, 90, of Getaway, Ohio, widow of Donald Ray Williams, died Sept. 30. Private family service and burial will take place. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.