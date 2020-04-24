The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
HERBERT JOSEPH ALLEY, 87, of Ceredo, husband of Helen Rideout Stevenson Alley, died April 20 at home. He retired from Ashland Oil. Private graveside service April 27, Alley-Miller Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Good Samaritan Center, 1523 Chestnut St., Kenova 25530. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements.
DELILAH EVELENE BEVINS, 91, of Robinette, W.Va., widow of Joseph Calvin Bevins, died April 23 in Hillcrest Health Care Center, Danville, W.Va. Private family service 10 a.m. April 25, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in West Cemetery, Canada, Ky. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
RICHARD ALLEN BIAS, 61, of Madison, W.Va., died April 17. He was co-owner and operator of Laurel Coal and 3D Management. There will be a public memorial service at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Kanawha Hospice Care.
HOPE SLONE BLACKBURN, 88, of Stanville, K., widow of Curtis Blackburn, died April 23 in Riverview Health Care Center, Prestonsburg, Ky. Private family service is scheduled with burial in Blackburn Family Cemetery, Stanville. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
HELEN LOUISE MARCUM, 88, of Aflex, Ky., widow of Billy Gene Marcum, died April 22, 2020, at the home of her son at Canada, Ky. Funeral services will be private. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry Ky., is assisting the family. www.rerogesfh.com.
PHYLLIS ANN ROBINSON, 88, of Langley, Ky., widow of Charles Truman Robinson, died April 21 in Highlands ARH, Prestonsburg, Ky. Private graveside service April 24, Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
RONNIE EUGENE ROBINETTE, 63, of Logan, W.Va., brother of Randall Robinette of Davy’s Branch, Stanley Joe Robinette and Larry Robinette, both of South Man, W.Va., died April 22 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston, W.Va. He was an area cosmetologist. His request was cremation; there will be a memorial service at a later date. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JOHN ROGERS, 84, of Harold, Ky., husband of Inez Kidd Rogers, died April 23 at home. Private family service is scheduled with burial in John Rogers Cemetery, Harold, Ky. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
BERNICE RAY SANDERS, 84, of Huntington, died April 21 at Grayson’s Assisted Living, Huntington. She was a retired teacher and administrator with the Wayne County Public School System. A private graveside funeral service will be held for the family. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
CLARA JO SIMMONS, 95, of Huntington, died April 23 at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. She was an inspector for Owens-Illinois. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
NANCY LOU SIMS, 89, of Belle, W.Va., widow of Charles Edward Sims, died April 23at Wyngate Senior Living Center. She was a retired Kanawha County substitute teacher. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
STEVE WALLEN SR., 76, of Garrett, Ky., widower of Scarlett Hall Wallen, died April 19 in Hazard (Ky.) Appalachian Regional Hospital. Private family graveside service April 24, Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell, Ky. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
LESLIE ROY WILLIAMS, 89, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died April 23 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. A private graveside service and burial will be April 25, at Concord Cemetery in Henderson, W.Va. There will be no public visitation. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point
Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.