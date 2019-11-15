The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SHAWN JEFFREY CHEEK, 46, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Stormy Cheek, died Nov. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a project manager for Netranom Technology. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
WALTER SCOTT ELLIS, 83, of West Logan, W.Va., died Nov. 14 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 17, West Logan Missionary Baptist Church; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Akers-James Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.jamesfh.com.
GARR V. REYNOLDS, 88, of Fort Myers, Fla., formerly Floyd County, Ky., died Nov. 10. Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 17, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
DEWEY ROWE JR., 90, of Wayne, husband of Marie Canaday Rowe, died Nov. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired Dock Worker for Specter Freight. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 16, Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Private graveside services will be held at Edgar Maynard Cemetery.
PAMELA GAIL SMITH, 73, of Milton, wife of Gilbert Junior Smith, died Nov. 14. At her request, a graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Nov. 17, Mount Olive Church Cemetery. A visitation with the family will follow immediately after at the 5&20 United Baptist Church Fellowship Building. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.