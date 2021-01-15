The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
NEELY ASBURY, 89, of Huntington, widower of Permella Jane Asbury, died Jan. 14 at home. He was a retired crane operator from INCO. Graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Jan. 19 at Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance. Donations may be made to Westwood Free Will Baptist Church, Ashland. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMES BLANKENSHIP, 59, of Huntington, husband of Jeannette Akers Blankenship, died Jan. 14. He was owner of Rocky Tops Pizza in Kenova. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.
GARY DANIEL DEAN, 82, of Wayne, died Jan. 13 at home. He was a retired machine operator for Ford Motor Company. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 18, at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. There is no visitation. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLEE FRANCES EDWARDS DOBEY, 85 of Huntington, wife of Clyde Dobey Jr., died Jan. 13 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 19, Lewis Memorial Baptist Church; burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Arrangements at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ANTHONY MARK FINK, 58, of Lavalette, father of Chad Fink and Mindy Fink, died Jan. 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a monitor tech. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 18 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington; burial following in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
JAMES ANTHONY FITZGERALD, 47, of Ashland, fiancé of Lora Carter Conley, died Dec. 9. He was a member of Laborers Local 1445. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 17 at Catlettsburg Elementary School. Burial will follow in Catlettsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm. Jan. 16 at Catlettsburg Elementary School. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com. Distancing protocol and masks will be required.
DIANNA LYNN KELLEY, 55, of Charleston, W.Va., died Jan. 10. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 16, Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Cremation services are provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston.
RONALD FRANKLIN KELLY, 78, of Ona died Jan. 13 in Heartland of Riverview Nursing Home, South Point, Ohio. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 19, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
THOMAS LEE LAYNE, 60, of Ironton, father of Roseanne Lewis, died Jan. 12 at home. He worked with Keller Construction. There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. Jan. 18, at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RODNEY WAYNE McFARLAND, 80, of Ironton, widower of Wilma McDowell McFarland, died Jan. 12 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. He retired from the Ironton Police Department and the US Navy Reserve, and was Chief of Police in Ironton. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 16, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Community Cemetery, Deering, Ohio. Donations are suggested to Hillbilly Clan 1 Outhouse 8, PO Box 4455, Ironton Ohio 45638, to go toward the Transportation Fund at El Hasa Temple for transport of children to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
THOMAS C. RATLIFF, 86, of Ironton, widower of Jan Click Ratliff, died Jan. 13 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from Matlack Trucking Company of Ironton. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 18 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, followed by graveside service at Woodland Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
IZORA MARGIE SCARBERRY, 91, of Huntington died Jan. 13 at home. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 16 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Barker Ridge Cemetery. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JAMES R. SMITH, 94, of Bedford, Ind., formerly of Huntington, died Jan. 10. There will be a private graveside service at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting with arrangements.
GLEN ROBERT WELLMAN, 78, of Prichard, partner of Johanna Little, died Jan. 13 at home. He was a shift electrician for Owens-Illinois. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 18 at Reger Funeral Home, Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Bean Family Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the funeral chapel. www.regerfh.com.
SANDRA KAY WILSON, 38, of Huntington died Jan. 11 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Jan. 18 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Mayes Saunders Cemetery, Glenwood. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.