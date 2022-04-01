The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ETHEL MAE BERRY, 92, of Ashton, W.Va., died March 29 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 3 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Apple Grove (W.Va.) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service on Sunday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
VIRGENA GAY LEWIS DILLON, 72 of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., wife of David E. Dillon, died March 31 in Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, W.Va. She retired from American Benefit Corporation as a Mail Clerk. Private burial will take place at Forest Memorial Park in Milton. www.hensonandkitchen.com
LEE SCOTT HALEY, 55, of Huntington, husband of Deborah Haley, died March 28 at home. He formerly worked at Special Metals. There will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
CARRIE LYNNE HEABERLIN McGUIRE, 71, of Kenova died March 30 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 3 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Friends may call two hours prior to the service www.rollinsfh.com.
REFORD SCAGGS, 86, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widower of Gay Scaggs, died March 30 in Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston, W.Va. He retired from the railroad. Funeral service at 2 p.m. April 2 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville; burial in Adams Cemetery, Chapmanville. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
KRISTEN MICHELLE WARD, 41, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of James Ward, died March 31 at home. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. April 3 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with visitation two hours before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
