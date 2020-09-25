The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EDNA LOU BALL, 90, of Milton died Sept. 22 at home. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. at Balls Gap Cemetery, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GOLDEN ASBURY DICK, 75, of Lavalette, widower of Sandra Sue Dick, died Sept. 23, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHERRY NATASHA FIELDS, 35 of Huntington died Sept. 17 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
TONYA E. GRAY, 45, of East Lynn, wife of Eric T. Gray, died Sept. 16, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later time by the family. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
TAELYNN ADAIR HOWARD, infant daughter of Dustee Rauch Owens of Kermit, W.Va., and Dustin Howard of Louisa, Ky., died Sept. 23 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is assisting her family with arrangements.
DR. W.R. “DICK” LOCKHART JR., 82, of Winston-Salem, N.C., formerly of Huntington, husband of Angelina Lyons Lockhart, died Sept. 22, in Forsyth Hospital, Winston-Salem. He was a pastor to seniors in Kernersville, N.C. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 29, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Ceredo Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JUDY ELIZABETH CONNER NICHOLS, 72, of Ashland, wife of David Nichols, died Sept. 23. She retired from Boyd County school administration. Services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 28 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel; visitation will be one hour before service time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to South Ashland United Methodist Church or to CASA of Northeast Kentucky. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JANET SAUNDERS PAYNE of Ashland, widow of S. Keith Payne, died Sept. 25. She was a retired educator. There will be a private memorial service. Steen Funeral Home, Ashland, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the charity of your choice.
IRENE SPRY DINGESS, 92, of Kenova, widow of Gilbert Dingess, died Sept. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 27, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Kenova. Visitation will be at the cemetery 30 minutes before to the service. Face covering and social distancing will be observed. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
MARY ELIZABETH WOLFE, 100, of Lexington, Ky., formerly of Ashland, widow of Delbert Timothy Wolfe, died Sept. 14 at home. She was a homemaker. There will be a celebration of life, 1 p.m. Sept. 29 at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland; burial following in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service. Social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations should be directed to Karen W. Frailie Christian Education Fund, P.O. Box 829, Ashland, KY 41105-0829; Lexington Rescue Mission, 444 Glen Arvin Ave., Lexington, KY, 40508; The Salvation Army or to your favorite charity. Livestreaming will be available at www.steenfuneralhome.com.