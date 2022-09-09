The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SHERRY MARIE FANNIN BARKER, 50, of Sandyville, W.Va., formerly of Madison, W.Va., died Sept. 5. A private family gathering was held for Sept. 9 at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, W.Va.
ROGER FORD EDWARDS, 77, of Huntington died Sept. 5. He retired from The Herald-Dispatch. There will be no services, honoring Roger’s request. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com. Those who wish, may make a memorial contribution to the Ohio Conservation Federation.
KEVIN EDWARD HARRISON, 59, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died Sept. 6 in The James Cancer Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. He retired from Modular Security Systems, Inc. A Celebration of Life will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at Weymouth Hill Venue, 2783 State Route 141 Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting his family.
LAFE PARSLEY JR., 90, formerly of the Ceredo-Kenova area, husband of Lavetta Parsley, died Sept. 6. A private memorial service will be scheduled. Arrangements by Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes and Crematory, Fairhope, Ala. www.wolfefuneralhomes.com.
JOHNNY GREGORY SHEPHERD, 55, of Lesage died Sept. 7 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Celebration of Life will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Save the Music Foundation, savethemusic.org. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GINGER LYNN THOMPSON, 55 of Culloden died Sept. 2 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 12 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation one hour prior to service on Monday at the mortuary. Donations are requested to assist with funeral expenses. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
MIDGIE THOMPSON, 92 of Gilbert, W.Va., died Sept. 3. Funeral service at 3 p.m. Sept. 10 at Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va. Burial in Carter Cemetery, Gilbert. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
JUSTIN CLYDE TOLER, 57 formerly of Man, W.Va., died Sept. 3 in Stone Rise Nursing Home, Beckley, W.Va. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va. Burial in Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
MAX WETHERALL, 93 of Scott Depot, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, husband of Wilma Preston Wetherall, died Sept. 7. He was a retired business owner and Pharmacist. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation two hours before service at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
