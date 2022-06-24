The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LESLIE BUDDY ADKINS, 81, of Sias, W.Va., died June 22. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. June 26 at Adkins Stevens Cemetery, Sias. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
HOWARD LESTER CLARK JR., 79, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Mary Schwab Clark, died June 21. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 1 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DANNY GENE COLEMAN JR., 50, of Belfry, Ky., husband of Darlene Marcum Coleman, died June 20. Funeral service 2 p.m. June 25 at the McVeigh United Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. June 23 and 24 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is assisting the family. www.rerogersfh.com.
JERALENE ELIZABETH DAUGHERTY, 82, of Ashland, died June 22. She had been a caregiver. To honor her request, a private graveside service will be held. Arrangements are directed by Steen Funeral Home, Ashland. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ESTER MAE HUNT, 100, of Williamson, W.Va., died June 20 at home. She was a retired as a telephone operator. There will be a memorial service at a later time. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is assisting the family. www.rerogersfh.com.
SHIRLEY ANN JARRELL, 85, of LaFollette, Tenn., formerly of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Jack Jarrell, died June 22 in the Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge, Tenn. She was a retired cook with the Mingo County Board of Education. Funeral service at 11 a.m. June 26 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel, Belfry, Ky. Burial in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 25 at the funeral home.
WADE LEE JEFFERS, 65, of Milton died June 22. At his request, there will be no services and cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with funeral arrangements. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting with arrangements.
MICHAEL CLAYTON MATTHEWS, 40, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., died June 19. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. June 28 at Valor Memorial Park in The Market Common, Myrtle Beach, S.C. Please come dressed causal in your beach attire and flip flops. The service will be live streamed for those that cannot attend by downloading the app. https://player.wingding.watch/live/QjMxUDN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the James Madison University "Michael Clayton Matthews Football Family Scholarship Fund" at https://bit.ly/3bomQzX or contact the JMU Duke Club at 540-568-6461.
JOHN DAVID MCCOY SR. 90, of Huntington, husband of Donna Jean McCoy, died May 2 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.
MILDRED STANLEY, 89, of Hardy, Ky., widow of Kelly Stanley, died June 21 in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice House, Hazard, Ky. Funeral service at 11 a.m. June 25 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Stollings Cemetery, Hardy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 24 at the funeral home.
RONALD LEE REMY SR., of Ironton, widower of Doris Remy and Nellie Remy, died June 21 at home. He retired from Lone Star Cement Company as an overhead crane operator. Funeral service will be at noon June 27 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
PEGGY SUE WELLMAN, 83, of Huntington, widow of Lace Wellman, died June 23 at home. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. June 27 at Buffalo Valley Church; burial in Bean Cemetery, Prichard. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.