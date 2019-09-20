The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JACKSON LEO BUNDY, infant son of Jessica Bundy and Rich Evicks of Huntington, died Sept. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Graveside services were 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at Pelfrey Cemetery, Lavalette. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, assisted the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com
VERTA LEE CALHOUN, 80, of Garner, Ky., widow of Foster Calhoun, died Sept. 20 in Hazard ARH. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 23, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Hall-Slone Famiy Cemetery, Garner. Visitation 6 to 10 p.m., Sept. 21 and all day Sept. 22, at the funeral home. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
COREY MARCUS COOPER, 24, of Indianapolis, Ind., formerly of Huntington, husband of Paula Newcomb Cooper, died Sept. 16. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sept. 22, Henson & Kitchen Funeral Mortuary, Huntington.Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. There will be no burial will as plans for cremation have been made. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
CHARLES COPLEY, 67, of Chesapeake, Ohio, formerly Kenova, husband of Tonya Copley, died Sept. 19 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service 1 p.m., Sept. 23, Webb Freewill Baptist Church, Crum; burial in Webb Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
WILLARD KENNETH LAMBERT, 80, of Lenore, W.Va., widower of Pauline Harmon Lambert, died Sept. 18 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service 1 p.m., Sept. 22, Church of our Lord Jesus Christ, Naugatuck, W.Va.; burial in Jarvis Cemetery, Winco Block, W.Va. Visitation evenings of Sept. 20 and 21 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLES O. RADER JR., 89, of Huntington, widower of Betty Kueera Rader, died Sept. 18 at home. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Sept. 23, at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington; burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Charles was a former promotion sales manager for The Herald-Dispatch. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
MACKIE J. ROBERTSON SR., 78, of Huntington, husband of Angela Ramsey Robertson, died Sept. 18 at home. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m., Sept. 21, Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington; burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
STEPHEN WEBB DEAN, 83, of Barboursville, died Sept. 19. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 23, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation one hour prior to the service Monday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.