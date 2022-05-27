The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
HAZEL YVONNE DICKERSON, 75, of South Point, Ohio, died May 25 in Flatwoods, Ky. There will be no services at this time. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
HAROLD RAYMOND HOBBS, 79, of Switzer, W.Va., died May 25 in Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Division. Funeral service at 1 pm May 31 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 30 at the funeral home.
CHARLES PATRICK HOUDYSCHELL JR., 56 of Ona, husband of Jen Lycan Houdyschell, died May 24 in Huntington. He was an attorney with the State of West Virginia Department of Highways. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 31 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation after 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
OSCAR D. SHORT, 97 of Lesage, widower of Beulah Mae Clary Short, died May 25 at home. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. May 31 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial in Greenbottom Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service on Tuesday at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
