The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WINNIE FAY QUEEN DYER, 87, of Kenova, widow of Boyd Eugene Dyer, died Feb. 27 at home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial following in Greasy Ridge Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
HENRIETTA GRIMMETT, 50, of Genoa died March 11. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 17 at New Beginnings Church. Burial will follow in the Blankenship Day Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at the church. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.