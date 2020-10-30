The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARY JANE CHAPMAN, 84, of Kenova, died Oct. 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
SEBASTIAN ROSS CLAYBORNE, of Wayne, son of Tara Ross Clayborne and Okey J. Clayborne III, died Oct. 28. He was a member of Local Laborer’s Union 1353. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Nov. 1, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. There will not be a visitation prior to services. Distancing protocol and masks will be required.
EVELYN H. CRAWFORD of Ashland, widow of Leslie A. Crawford, died Oct. 28. She was an aide for Head Start and Title 1 for the Ashland Independent School System. Private family service on Nov. 1 with burial in Ashland Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Donations are suggested to South Ashland United Methodist Church or to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DOROTHY GENE QUEEN FISHER of Point Pleasant, W.Va., mother of Jeffery Fisher of Point Pleasant and Constance Thomas and Amy Layne of New Haven, W.Va., died Oct. 29. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 31 at Trinity United Methodist Church Community Center, Point Pleasant; burial in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation one hour before service.
VADA SYNDEL HUMPHRIES, infant daughter of Isaac Humphries and Patience Donaldson of Huntington, died Oct. 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. No service is planned. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROBERT LARRY KELLY JR., 52, of Branchland, W.Va., died Oct. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 2, Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville; burial in Eaves Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com./wallace.
GLEN PETERS, 98, of South Point, Ohio, died Oct. 27 in Heartland of Riverview. He was an insurance salesman. Funeral service will be noon Nov. 2, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial in Peters Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
ROBERT “BOB” SLICER of Huntington died Oct. 28. No services are planned. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
NELLIE GRAY SNIDER TEMPLETON, 94, of Huntington, widow of Carroll Templeton, died Oct. 28 in Genesis Healthcare, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 3, First Church of the Nazarene, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.