The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHARLOTTE ROSE BLACKMON, 70, of Branchland, wife of Marcus Blackmon, died Jan. 6. Due to public health concerns, there will be a memorial service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
HAROLD JUNIOR BLEIGH, 53 of Huntington, son of Harold Jay Bleigh, died Dec. 5, 2020 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a volunteer at Grace Food Pantry in Guyandotte. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 10, Fifth Avenue Freewill Baptist Church, Huntington; burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are by Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonmortuary.com .
MARY BRAGG, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio formerly of Crown City, Ohio, mother of Janet Brammer of Crown City, died Jan. 6. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Jan. 10 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, OH. Visitation will be one hour before service. A private burial will take place at Rome Cemetery at a later date. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ASHLEY RENEE BULES, 26, of Ironton, daughter of Colleen Fredenburg of Lebanon, W.Va., died Jan. 8 in Ashland Community Hospice. Services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. ehallfuneralhome.com.
EZEKIEL CHARLEY DINGESS, 71, of Harts, W.Va., husband of Connie Brumfield Dingess, died Jan. 6. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 9, High Adventure Church, Harts, W.Va.; burial in Cecil Brumfield Cemetery, Harts. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
RONNIE L. ELLIS, 64, of Bidwell, Ohio, husband of Deborah Tackett Ellis, died Jan. 5 in Holzer Medical Center. He was a member of Laborers Local 543, Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 9, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, livestreamed at the funeral home Facebook page; burial in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
SANDRA KAY MINEER, 56, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 11 Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Christian Family Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. ehallfuneralhome.com.
EDDIE LEE PARSONS, 57, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Laura Parsons, died Jan. 3 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. , with visitation held one hour prior to the service with Pastor Larry Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in Donald Kinnard Veteran Cemetery, Dunbar, WV. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
BOBBIE JEAN DAVIS PROPST, 91, formerly of Logan County, W.Va., died Jan. 4 in Fireland Regional Medical Center, Sandusky, Ohio. She was a bookkeeper. Burial will be in Forest lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Groff Funeral Home and Crematory, Sandusky, with local arrangements at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
HELEN DUTY WOODS WEBB, 91, of Ironton, widow of Thomas H. Woods and Robert L. Webb, died Jan. 5 at home. She was a homemaker. There will be a graveside service at noon Jan. 9, Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation from 19 to 11:45 a.m. Jan. 9 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.