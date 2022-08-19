The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BRENDA JANE ADKINS, 69, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, wife of Mark Adkins, died Aug. 17 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial to follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21 at the funeral home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
LINDA LEE FINLEY, 72, of Dunlow died Aug. 18. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in the Stamper Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at the funeral home.
BRENDA FRAZIER, 49, of Wayne, widow of Gary Frazier, died Aug. 15. Celebration of Life at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at Community Chapel Church with refreshments following the service. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.
THOMAS JAMES HASTIE, 71, of Milton, husband of Carol Copeland Hastie, died Aug. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at First Presbyterian Church of Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA E. HAYES, 83, of Scottown, Ohio, died Aug. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BARBARA ANN McCAFFREY, 75, of Huntington, widow of Forrest Carroll McCaffrey, died Aug. 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
DELVIN SCOTT SIMMS, 65, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be no service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES GARRY SPENCER, 71, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Aug. 17 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. There will be no public service. Burial will be in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
DAVID GENE THOMPSON JR., 65 of Ashland died Aug. 10. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DOROTHY CHRISTINE TURNER-LACY, 78, of Huntington, died Aug. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington.
HAROLD G. WILEY, 85 of Branchland, W.Va., died Aug. 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 23 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. www.handleyfh.com.
