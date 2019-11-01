The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EVALENA CANTRELL, 78, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Charles W. Cantrell, died Oct. 31. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 4, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Moore Cemetery. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at the funeral home.
ORA LEE CARTER, 51, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died Oct. 30 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 3, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Community Cemetery, Coal Grove. Visitation one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home.www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES BERT HALL, 68, of Lenore, W.Va., widower of Beverly Lynn Kinder Hall, died Oct. 30 at home. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 2, Laurel Creek (W.Va.) Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Lenore (W.Va.) Memorial Gardens. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at the church. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
DEBORAH LEE MANIS, 63, of Kenova, wife of Arthur Manis, died Oct. 30 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a retired paralegal from Spurlock Law Office. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 4, Kellogg Church of God, Huntington; burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3859 Wire Branch Rd., Ona, WV 25545. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
DANNY RAY MOUNTS SR. of Conway, S.C., formerly of Gilbert, W.Va., died Oct. 30 at home. Funeral service 4 p.m. Nov. 2, Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Mounts Family Cemetery, Gilbert. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
SUMMER MULLINS, 32, of Louisa, Ky., daughter of Denease Mullins, died Oct. 29 at home. Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 5, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home.
THOMAS TRAVIS, 59, of Lavalette, widower of Mariff Larangjo Travis, died Oct. 29 at home. He was formerly a dock hand at Riverview Terminal of Kentucky. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 4, Reger Funeral Home, Huntington; burial in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation after 11:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.