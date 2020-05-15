The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EDNA FAYE WHITE BOWMAN, 79, of Miller, Ohio, died May 14 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. May 17, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made as you wish. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
LOVUS BREWER, 63, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Linda Webb Brewer, died May 14 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. May 18, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. May 17 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HELEN JOYCE BROWN, 71, of Madison Creek, W.Va., widow of Zachary Taylor Brown, died May 13 in Trinity Health Care, Logan, W.Va. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 18, Lyburn (W.Va.) Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Brown Cemetery, Madison Creek. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 17 at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.kranztzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
BETTY JEAN CARTER, 92, of Milton died May 14. Private services will be conducted at noon May 19, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ELVA LOUISE DAVIS, 75, of Barboursville, died May 12. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. May 18, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WANDEL RAY JOHNSON, 84, of West Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Willa Jean Johnson, died May 12. Graveside service 11 a.m. May 15, Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. Due to current health concerns, face coverings are recommended. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
HARRY C. ROBERTS, 74, of Ashland, husband of Charlotte Queen Roberts, died May 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ROBERT L. RONK, 79, of Huntington, widower of Margaret Juanita Ronk, died May 13 at home. He was the retired manager of Huntington Brass Inc., and Null’s Machine Shop Inc. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.