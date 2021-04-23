The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PHILLIP GEORGE HAYE JR., 42, of Huntington died April 18 at home. He worked with AEP tugboats. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 26 at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
WILLIAM LEWIS LEFFINGWELL SR. of Barboursville, died April 22. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 26 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CLARENCE PRATT, 74, of Huntington, husband of Dinah M. Pratt, died April 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from J.H. Fletcher Company. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. April 26 at Kenova Church of Christ. Burial will be in Catlettsburg (Ky.) Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 25 at the church. Arrangements are with Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
ANNA MARIE SARTON SHINGLETON, 28 of Glenwood, W.Va., wife of Jeremy Shingleton, died April 17 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 25 at Beacon of Hope Seventh Day Adventist Church, Huntington; visitation will be two hours before service. Arrangements with Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JOHN VANOVER, 84, of Martha, Ky., widower of Barbara Cantrell Vanover, died April 22. He retired from his own siding business. Funeral service at 3 p.m. April 25 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Vanover Cemetery, Martha. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. April 24 at the funeral home.
FAYE WATTS, 84, of Huntington, widow of Charles O. Watts, died April 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be noon April 26 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial following in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regergh.com.