The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes.
LUCINDA C. BAKER, 94, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Harold Baker, died Nov. 11. Service will be private. Burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
NELLIE HUNT, 79, of Elk Creek, W.Va., sister of Roy Hunt of Fort Gay, Elbert Hunt Jr. and Holly Subyak, both of Elk Creek, and Barbara Marshall of Dandridge, Tenn., died Nov. 11 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. She was a retired truck driver for Marrowbone Development Company. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 14, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Lenore (W.Va.) Memory Gardens. Visitation two hours before service.
JOHN JOHNSON, 44, of Lenore, W.Va., husband of Angela Blair Johnson, died Nov. 11 in in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He had been a maintenance worker at Laurel Lake Park. Funeral service noon, Nov. 14, Mayberry Cemetery, Lenore. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JOHN MORAN, 86, of Huntington, husband of Kathy Moran, died Nov. 11 in Heartland of Riverview Assisted Living. Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later time with burial in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.