The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DANNY RAY ABBOTT, 71, of Gilbert, W.Va., died May 19 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 23, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Mounts Family Cemetery, Gilbert. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
DYLAN ARTHUR THACKER, 25, of Huntington, son of Duane Thacker and Virginia Bentley Vickers, died May 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.