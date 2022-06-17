The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CORA PAULETTE ALLEN, 72, of Huntington died June 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Westmoreland Baptist Church Youth Ministries. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ALICE BURTON DORSEY, 77, of Kenova, widow of Charles “Curtie” Dorsey, died June 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A celebration of life will be conducted 7 p.m. June 20 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. She retired from Corbin Ltd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Backpack Ministry or the Shoe Ministry at First Baptist Church of Ceredo, P.O. Box 967, Ceredo, 25507. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.rollinsfh.com.
ELIZABETH LIBBY ANN ADKINS HICKS, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Leslie Tudy Adkins and James Richard Hicks, died June 16 in Wyngate at Rivers Edge. Proctorville, Ohio. She retired from the former C&P Telephone Company. Funeral service will be at noon June 21 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JERRY RICHARD KEATON, 84, of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Connie riley Keaton, died June 16. He worked for Armco Steel as a machinist and crew chief. Steen Funeral home Central Avenue Chapel is in charge of arrangements. There are no immediate services planned, but the family is preparing for an upcoming memorial service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JOSHUA WAYNE MASSIE, 42, of Pine Grove, Ohio, son of Robin Bryant and Darrell Massie, died June 15. Funeral service at 2 p.m. June 18 at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service.
PHILIP EUGENE MODLIN, 92, of Locust Grove, Va., formerly of the Huntington area, died June 10 at home. A Celebration of Life will be held in Huntington at a later date. Memorial gifts for the Philip E. and Jean S. Modlin Scholarship may be sent to the Marshall University Foundation, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703. Wallace Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
BRENDA KAY POWELL, 67, of Madison, W.Va., widow of Terry Scott Powell, died June 15 at home. Funeral service at 2 p.m. June 21 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Danville Memorial Park, Turtle Creek, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that quilts and other memorabilia be sent.
JIMMIE O’DELL SITES, 79, of Huntington, widower of Sherry Sites, died June 16. He retired from ACF Industries. Celebration of Life will be 6 p.m. June 21 at Grace Christian Fellowship, 530 Roby Road, Huntington. Arrangements are directed by Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova.
RICHARD THOMAS STAPLETON, 76, of Huntington, died June 5. He retired as a Union Electrician out of IBEW #1 in Los Angeles, Calif., and was affiliated with IBEW #317 in Huntington. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home is directing arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date.