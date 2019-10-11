The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LARRY ALLEN CRAFT, 58, of Huntington, husband of Nettie Craft, died Oct. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He had worked at Lowe’s. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 12, Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
MORRIS J. EDMUNDS, 76, of Milton died Oct. 10 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct.15, Milton Baptist Church; burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14 at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, in charge of arrangements.
EDWARD R. FAYNE II, 73, of Ashland, husband of Jack Spurlock, died Oct. 9 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired manager for Kroger Company. There will be a graveside service 12:15 p.m. Oct. 14, Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
RICHARD NEAL HANNON, 36 of Chesapeake, Ohio, son of Betty Hannon, died Oct. 10. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
VERONICA HANNON, 50 of Lavalette, wife of Nathan Hannon, died Oct. 11 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
ELIZABETH PARSONS, 93, of Huntington, wife of James Parsons, died Wednesday October 9, 2019 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a former seamstress with Maidenform and Anderson Newcomb. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 15, Reger Funeral Chapel; burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation two hours before service Tuesday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
VIRGIL SEXTON, 67, of Dingess, W.Va., died Oct. 10 in Logan Center, Stollings, W.Va., Honaker Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
GARY LEE TABOR, 71 of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Terry Tabor, died Oct. 10 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
VONNIE TOMBLIN, 84, of Harts, W.Va., widow of Alfred Tomblin, died Oct. 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She retired from the Logan County Board of Education. Funeral service 1 p.m., Oct. 14, Mountaineer Missionary Baptist Church, Harts; burial in Mullins Cemetery, Harts. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.