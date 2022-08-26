The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CORALIE ELLEN ADKINS, 93, of Huntington died Aug. 24. Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 29 at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TRENTON ANDREW BAUMGARD, 22, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 24. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAUL DOUGLAS BOOTH, 67, of Huntington, husband of Darlene Booth, died Aug. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a plumber and pipe fitter. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 29 at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home in Ceredo.
JANET YVONNE CONLEY, 87, of Huntington, wife of Bill Conley, died Aug. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a bookkeeper for Sunset Furniture Corp. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
ALMEIDA GEORGIA CREMEANS, 93, of Huntington died Aug. 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Pete Meadows Cemetery. Visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 28 at the funeral home in Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GARY MICHAEL DENNIS, 70, of Huntington died Aug. 22 at home. There will be a private honoring service. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DOROTHY JEAN MECHAM DONOHOE, 96 of Huntington died Aug. 24 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral Mass will be conducted at noon Aug. 29 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation from 10:30 a.m. until service at the church Monday. wwwhensonandkitchen.com
PHILIP MICHAEL HARRIS, 54, of Huntington died Aug. 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
CAROL ANN MONEYHUN, of Huntington died Aug. 25. Celebration of life ceremony will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 28, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RONALD WAYNE SHACKELFORD, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 22. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 29 at Sixteenth Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial follows in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Callender Funeral Home is directing arrangements.
RUTH WALLACE, 90, of Huntington, widow of Lonnie A. Wallace, died Wednesday at Madison Park. She worked at Perry-Norvelle Shoe Factory and Maidenform. Funeral service will be at noon Aug. 30 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 29 at the funeral home in Huntington. www.regerfh.com
HELEN KAY WILLIAMS, 88, formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 19 in Bay Care Hospital, Winter Haven, Fla. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Entombment in White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
