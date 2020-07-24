The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MICHAEL DAVID ADKINS, 49, of Cross Lanes, formerly of Holden, W.Va., died July 16 in Thomas Memorial Hospital, Charleston, W.Va. Funeral service 1 p.m. July 24, Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
CHARLENE FAYE BAILEY, 73, of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Billy Joe Bailey, died July 21 at home. She was a homemaker. Graveside service noon July 24, Ooten Cemetery, Trace Creek, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
DOLLIVER DAVID DAVIS, 80, of Lexington, formerly Boyd County, Kentucky, husband of Judy Shrewsbury Davis, died July 22 at home. He was a retired CSX Conductor on the Big Sandy Division. There will be a graveside service, 2 p.m. July 25 at Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Masking and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Logan Davis Life Foundation, PO Box 156, Newborn, GA 30056. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
LINDA FIZER, 79, of New Port Richey, Fla., wife of Wilson D. Fizer, died July 21 at home. She was a pastor. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. July 26 at Sycamore Cemetery, Hurricane, W.Va. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
CHRISTINA SAMSON BALLINGALL GILLIES, 100, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 23. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. July 27 at New Hope Bible Baptist Church, Point Pleasant. Burial following in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, W.Va. Visitation after 10 .m. July 27 at the church. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Gabriel Project at the church or to the charity of your choice. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is assisting the family.
RICHARD DANIEL HALL JR., 49, of Prichard, father of Joshua Adam Hall and Timothy Scott Hall, died July 22 at home. Services will be at a later date. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.
MATTHEW AARON KORFF, 27, of Huntington, father of Lynlee and Baylee Korff, died July 22. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. July 25 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. If attending, please wear face coverings and honor social distancing. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the funeral home to offset expenses. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
THOMAS "TOMMY" ALLEN LUPTON, 70, of Apollo Beach, Fla., formerly of Huntington and Salt Rock, husband of Melinda B. Lupton, died July 19 at home. He was employed by Inco Alloys/Special Metals in Huntington. His wishes were to be cremated and to come to rest at one of his favorite spots in the Gulf of Mexico. In lieu of flowers, friends are requested to make donations to their local hospice organization, if they are so inclined.
BETTY LOU MAY, 72, of Ironton, wife of Trubby May, died July 22. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. July 25 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RAYMOND CLAY MAY, 98, of Huntington, husband of Mary May, died July 22 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 27 at 26th Street Baptist Church, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHARON KAY RICE, 69, of Huntington, mother of Leslie Arrison and Amy Worley, died July 21 at home. She was a former bookkeeper for Setzer’s World of Camping. Memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at River Cities Community Church, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SAMUEL HENRY ROWE, 84, of Wayne, husband of Rosa Rowe, died July 22 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services at 2 p.m. July 25, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial in Mount Vernon Cemetery. Visitation at noon on Friday.