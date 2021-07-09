The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LON ALLEN CHATELL, 46 of Chapmanville, W.Va., died July 4 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was cremated and there are no services planned. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is assisting with arrangements.
ROBERT LEE MELTON, 58, of Louisa, Ky., son of Lane and Judy Blocker Melton, died June 27 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was a crane operator. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
CASSANDRA "CASSIE" LYNNE PRICE, 38, of Fayetteville, Ga., died July 2. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. July 10 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARGARET COLLINS RORRER of Trenton, Ohio, formerly of Hardy, Ky., widow of Herbert Eugene Rorrer, died July 4. Visitation from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on July 10 with funeral at 2 p.m. at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
JAMES EUGENE SANBORN, 88, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. July 11 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio, with one hour before service. A graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. July 12 in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CLAUDE HERMAN WHITT, 68, of Williamson, W.Va., companion of Erma Johnson of Williamson, died July 7 at home. He was a retired electrician in the coal industry. Funeral service 2 p.m. July 11 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Whitt Cemetery, Ransom, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 10 in the funeral home chapel. www.rerogersfh.com.
AARON RYANN WOODYARD “Eryn” 26, of Ashland, daughter of Larry Dale and Hope Rakes Woodyard of South Point, Ohio, died July 5. There will be a memorial gathering at 1 p.m. July 12 at 211 Blevins St., Ashland. www.steenfuneralhome.com.