The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROSEMARY LITTLE, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Glenn A. Little Jr., died March 11 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. March 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAUL “SPEEDO” MALLON McCALLISTER, 98, of Milton died March 16. Graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 21 at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
