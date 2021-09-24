The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ALICE MAY PEMBERTON BARBER, 92, of Ironton, widow of Donald Keith Barber, died Sept. 21 at Ayden Healthcare, Jackson, Ohio. She was a homemaker. There will be a graveside service at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Woodland Cemetery, Section 12, Ironton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Jeffersonville Missionary Baptist Church, Coal Grove, Ohio. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
BETTY JO BELLOMY, 84, of Huntington, mother of Ricky and Mike Bellomy and Karen Bellomy Taylor, died Sept. 18 at home. She was a caregiver working for Cabell County CCSO. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in May Cemetery, Wayne County. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday at the church. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
ROBERT EVANICH, 73, of Scottown, Ohio, died Sept. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, and his wife, PAMELA EVANICH, 72, died Sept. 23 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROSEMARY JUNE LINKFIELD, 82, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Edward Lee Linkfield, died Sept. 22 in Harbor Healthcare, Ironton. Private family services will be Sept. 25 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. www.slackandwallace.com.
JANET GIBBS STAPLETON MARSH of Ashland, widow of Paul Stapleton, died Sept. 13 in KDMC. She was an Ashland business owner, including Blue Powder Buff Boutique, Western Hills Motor Lodge and Restaurant, Marsh Prescription Center, Western Hills Floral and Gift Shop and Thirteenth Street Storage Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 28 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial following in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Ashland Area Animal Rescue, Boyd County Animal Shelter or Rose Hill Christian School. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CAROL SUE HAYTON MEREDITH, 79, of Kenova, wife of Berlin Ray Meredith Sr., died Sept. 22 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Kenova United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept.25 at the Kenova United Methodist Church. www.rollinsfh.com.
NORMAN PAULEY, 70, of Fort gay, father of Carla Williamson and Danyon Howard, died Sept. 14. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; visitation one hour before service. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
DEWANDA SANDERS, 88 of Wayne, widow of Clarence Sanders, died Sept. 21 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at Sanders Cemetery, Nestlow, W.Va. The use of masks and social distancing are requested. A procession to Sanders Cemetery will leave Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, at 1:15 p.m. Sunday.
BRENDA SUE STEVENS, 70, of Pineville, W.Va., died Sept. 22. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at Hager Cemetery, Midkiff, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin. www.handleyfh.com.
MARTIN WILLIAMSON, 29, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 21 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.