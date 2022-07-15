The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LINDA EILEEN EDWARDS, 75, of Holden, W.Va., sister of Larry Dunford of Chapmanville, W.Va., and Grant Dunford of Holden, died July 12 in Trinity Healthcare Services of Logan, W.Va. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place and no service conducted. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
EARL J. GEISE JR, 70, of Huntington, husband of Debbie Geise, died July 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be no services. Arrangements are directed by Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KENNETH GREEN, 84, of Peach Creek, W.Va., widower of Bessie Mae Green, died July 9 in Trinity Healthcare Services of Logan, W.Va. He retired from the WV Division of Highways. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and no service conducted. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
KATHY L. HACKWORTH, 54, of Fort Wayne, Ind., wife of Daryl Hackworth, died July 10 at home. She was owner and operator of Once Upon A Child and Rachel's Ribbons. There will be a graveside at 11 a.m. July 18 at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
VIRGINIA RATHEL, 83, of Ashland, widow of Vernon Glen Cooke and John F. Rathel, died July 14 in Woodland Oaks Health Care Facility. She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. July 21 at Serene Memorial Gardens. Moss Point, Miss. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
STEVEN SHARP, 39, of Kistler, W.Va., son of Darla Waller and Lyle Sharp, died July 8. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place. Memorial service from 6 to 8 p.m. July 18 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
CHARLOTTE IRENE DRESS SIMPKINS, 89, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Jim Simpkins, died July 13 in Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hamlin, W.Va. Funeral service at 1 p.m. July 19 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
LORENA FRANCES LITCHFIELD YOUNG, 90, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died July 13 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 17 at Barton Chapel Church, Apple Grove. Burial will follow in Barton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.