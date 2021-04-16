The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
NORMEL ADKINS, 75, of Amherstdale, W.Va., died April 12 in Hubbard Hospice House. He retired from Buffalo Creek PSD. Funeral service at 2 p.m. April 16 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial following in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 15 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
SONYA SMITH BARKER, 50, of Monaville, W.Va., died April 11 at home. Funeral service 2 p.m. April 18 at Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 17 at the funeral home.
RONALD JAMES BLISS, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Darlene Johnson BIiss, died April 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BOBBY G. BROWN, 72, of Davin, W.Va., husband of Rose Browning Brown, died April 14 at home. Funeral service 2 p.m. April 17 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
LARRY VIRGIL FINLEY JR., 54, of Wayne, widower of Sheila Marcum Finley, died April 8 at home. He had been a truck driver in the coal industry. Memorial service will be 3 p.m. April 19 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; family gathering one hour before the memorial service. Face masks and social distance are required.
ALBERT HERMAN GROSS, 55, of Hewett, W.Va., husband of Cheryl Ann Gross, died April 13 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 3 p.m. April 18 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Gross Family Cemetery, Hewett. Visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
ANNIE R. LOONEY, 82, of Williamson, W.Va., died April 14 in Pikeville Medical Center. Memorial service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 18 at OPL Worship Center, Red Jacket, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
MILICENT WILLIAMSON McCLELLAN “MIDGE” of Huntington died April 3. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. April 18 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will be in the Webb Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. www.handleyfh.com. Mask and social distancing will be required.
ETHEL JEAN NIXON, 74, of Huntington, wife of Thomas Edward Nixon, died April 14. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ALYSSA KAY PERDUE, 28, of Aurora, Colo., formerly Huntington, died April 12 in Denver Health Medical Center. She was an accountant. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 18 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial following in Crook Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. Social distance and masks are required. www.regerfh.com.
CLARA YVONNE ROSS RIGNEY, 74, of Huntington, wife of Kenneth Rigney, died April 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 19 at the Abbey of Devotion at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a charity of your choice. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BESSIE RUNYON, 53, of Ragland, W.Va., daughter of Imogene Chafin Runyon of Ragland, died April 14 in Trinity of Mingo Nursing Facility, Williamson, W.Va. Funeral service 11 a.m. April 17, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial following in Stafford Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 16 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Chafin Funeral Home.
JAMES D. WAY, 70, of Huntington died April 12. A private graveside service is planned. Donations are suggested to Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Rd., Ona, WV 25545. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
RONALD LEE WHITE, 77, of Ironton, husband of Andrea Sue Edwards White, died April 14 at home. He retired from Armco Steel as a furnace operator. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 19 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. April 18 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BARBARA ADDIS WOODBURN, 90, of Ironton, widow of Jack E. Woodburn, died April 14. She retired as Head Teller for Citizen Bank (PNC), Ironton. Funeral service will be noon April 20 at Ironton First Church of the Nazarene; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.