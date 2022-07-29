The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DAVID MARK ARBOGAST, 57, of Rush, Ky., died July 28 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He worked as a deck hand. Funeral service will be 8 p.m. Aug. 1 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES L. BAILEY II, 40, of Columbia, Tenn., husband of Ashley Bailey, died July 20. Funeral service at 10 a.m. July 30 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. July 29 at the funeral home. www.rerogesfh.com.
SHERRI LEA BROWN, 58, of Gilman Bottom, W.Va., wife of Russell Brown, died July 28 at home. She was employed at Logan Regional Medical Center as a billing clerk specialist. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Man Church of the Nazarene. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 1 at the church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are directed by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.
DEREK JEROME BUCKNER, 43, of Huntington died July 28. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, OH. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BETTYE JO DUNFEE, 94, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Ireland Dunfee, died July 29 in ProMedica, South Point, Ohio. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LULA FAYE GLASS, 68, of Genoa, widow of Robert Glass, died July 28. Funeral service at noon July 31 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in Preece Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
GERALDINE KAY "SALLY" JOHNSON, 73, of Barboursville died July 26. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. July 30 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday at Baylous Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
A memorial service and celebration of the lives of ROBERT MORTON LEVY and JOYCE GREENFIELD LEVY, of Huntington will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at B’nai Sholom Congregation, Huntington, followed by a reception in the Temple social hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to either the Huntington Museum of Art or B’nai Sholom Congregation. www.klingelcarpenter.com
GARRY F. MARCUM, 83, of Colonial Heights, Va., formerly of Huntington, widower of Nancy C. Marcum, died July 27. He was a forester and retired form Stone Container in Hopewell, Va. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 1 at Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion, Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
ORVILLE McFANN, JR., 97, of Ironton, widower of Effie Gillispie McFann, died July 22 in the Hershel “Woody” Williams VAMC. He was a retired agent/manager for Western Southern Insurance Company. Graveside services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 4 in Buckhorn Cemetery, Ironton. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DAVID ARTHUR MORSE, 80, of Ashland, husband of Josie Large Morse, died July 27. Celebration of life will be private. To honor him donations are suggested to Heifer International or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or simply pick up litter as you take a walk in your favorite place. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
KEITH M. PRICHARD, 55, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Dee Prichard, died July 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He worked at Power Products in Ashland. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. July 30 at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton. A private burial will be held at a late date.
RANDY LEE ROSE, 30, of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Brittany Rose, died July 27 at home. There will be a memorial service at a later date. R.E Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements.
LOYD SLATER, 88, of Turkey Creek, Ky., husband of Faye Farley Slater, died July 24. Funeral service at 11 a.m. July 29 at Big Creek FWB. Burial in Reed Cemetery, Turkey Creek. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 28 at the church. Arrangements are under direction of R.E Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
JOY KI HALBLEIB SMITH, 89, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died July 28. Celebration of life at 3 p.m. July 31 at Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial in Wyoma Church Cemetery, Henderson, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
ROBIN ANTHONY STEWART, 69, of Huntington, father of Pennie Rae Stewart, Paige Renee Stewart and Alyssa Dawn Farley, died July 24 at home. All services will be private. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
RANDY MORRIS VanNATTER, 65, of Leet, W.Va., father of Garrett VanNatter of Kopperston, W.Va., Darrick VanNatter of Harts, W.Va., and Charity Blankenship of Roanoke, Va., died July 26 in Logan, W.Va. Funeral service at 1 p.m. July 30 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in VanNatter Family Cemetery, Big Ugly, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.