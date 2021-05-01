The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOSHUA KENT ADKINS, 36 of Huntington, son of Donna Triplett Johnson, Roger Johnson and Gregory Kent Adkins died April 24. He was employed by Starlight Behavioral Health and Par Roofing. There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. May 2 at Beard Mortuary.
PEGGY MARIE BRADSHAW, 88, of Huntington, widow of Don Carroll, died April 23 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was a former secretary for Blue Chip Recyclers. Funeral services will be conducted at noon May 3 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
DONALD DAVID GEE, 81, of Ironton, husband of Charlene Collins Gee, died April 28 in Ashland Community Hospice Center. He was a retired equipment operator and laborer for the Ironton Coke Plant. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. May 1, with visitation from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow at Community Cemetery, Ironton.
CECILIA CAROLEEN MARTIN, 85, of Huntington, died April 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired office manager in the gas and oil industry. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
DENISE ANN WITHERS, 64, of Huntington, mother of Marissa Boyle, died April 8 at home. She was a former data entry clerk with General Medical. Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. May 3 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, followed by graveside services at Plymale Cemetery. www.rollinsfh.com.