The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARY ELSIE ADKINS, 80, of Amherstdale, W.Va., widow of Watt Adkins Jr., died Aug. 22 in Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Jefferson City, Tenn. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
SHIRLEY BABB, 83, of Proctorville, Ohio died on Aug. 27, at King’s Daughter Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAUL JEFFREY, 94, of Mallory, W.Va., husband of Pauline Jones Jeffrey, died Aug. 25 in Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley, W.Va. He retired from Appalachia Power Company. Funeral service noon Aug. 31, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Memory Gardens, Madison, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
SANDRA LEE JOHNSON, 71 of Huntington, widow of Robert B. Johnson, died, Aug. 23. Funeral services will be on Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation after 10:30 a.m. www.beardmortuary.com.
LAWRENCE MAYNOR, 84, of Davin, W.Va., husband of Agnes Helen Johnson Maynor, died Aug. 26 in Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, W.Va. he was a heavy equipment operator for Pittston Coal Company. Funeral service 2 p.m. Sept. 1, House of Prayer; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is assisting his family with arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
NORMAN CARL MILLER, 52, of Huntington, husband of Kimberly Staley Miller, died Aug. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Memorial service at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PHILLIP RODNEY REED, 63, of Sidney, Ky., widower of Paula West Reed, died Aug. 25 at the home of his brother Doug. Funeral service 12:30 p.m. Aug. 28, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., during the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.rerogersfh.com.
ALLEN SCOTT RIGGS, 70, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Evelyn Louise Fordham Riggs, died Aug. 27. He was a laborer for a bus parts manufacturing company. There will be no services. Condolences and donations are suggested to Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. www.slackandwallace.com.
JAQUELINE CARLA SNYDER, 56, of Ironton, died Aug. 25, at King’s Daughter Medical Center. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BESSIE LEE THORNBURG, 92, of Clemmons, N.C., widow of James F. Thornburg, died Aug. 25 in Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation. There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. Aug. 30, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.