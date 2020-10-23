The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROBERT EUGENE BEHELER, 73 of Mooresburg, Tenn., formerly of Huntington, died Oct. 19 in Morristown, Tenn. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Oct. 27 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at the funeral home. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
BILLY JOE FAIRCHILD, 81, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Sonja Fairchild, died Oct. 23 at home. He was a retired manager of the IGA Grocery Store. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 25, Louisa Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Fairchild-Lemaster Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
MONA A. FORTH, 89, of Huntington, widow of Donald L. Forth, died Oct. 22, in Heritage Center. She was a retired cook for the Cabell County Board of Education. A graveside gathering will be 1 p.m. Oct. 27, Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Peace. Visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. The procession will leave for the cemetery at 12:40 p.m. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RUTH ALMA JONES, 87, of Huntington, wife of Frankie Jones, died Oct. 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. No service will be held due to current public health concerns. Private burial in Branchland (W.Va.) Cemetery. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
BETTY L. MCCALLISTER, 91, of Milton, died Oct. 20. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Oct. 26, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
TEDDY GENE "TED" POE, 86 of Huntington, widower of Patricia Diane Nutt Poe, died Oct. 18, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 25, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, and will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be two hour prior to service. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
THEA KAY PUHER, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of John Richard Puher Jr., died Oct. 22 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Private funeral service and burial. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHARON KAY SEAGRAVES, 69, of Ashland, wife of Leroy Seagraves, died Oct. 21 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She retired from Kentucky Farmers Bank. Funeral service 5 p.m. Oct. 25, Heritage Freewill Baptist Church, Ashland. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. Graveside service 11 a.m. Oct. 26, Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Greenup, Ky. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
GARY LEE WAGNER, 79, of Barboursville, died Oct. 20, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Oct. 25, Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will be private. Visitation from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.