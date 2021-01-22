The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KATHY LOU BAIZE, 70, of Varney, W.Va., wife of Danny Ray Baize, died Jan. 19 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 25, Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens. Visitation two hours before service.
DELORES ANN BECKETT, 92, of Salt Rock died Jan. 19. Funeral services will be noon Jan. 26 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LUCILE RAY JOHNSON, 90, of Milton died Jan. 17. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Masks and social distancing are required. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ANNA ELEANOR IRONS LEWIS, 88, of Stockbridge, Ga., wife of Maxwell L. Lewis, died Jan. 15 at home. She formerly taught at Prichard, Buffalo and Ceredo-Kenova. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at First Baptist Church of Kenova; burial following in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Arrangements at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
SHARYN VALE BROOKS MCDANALD, 73, of Huntington died Jan. 19 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She retired from Cabell Huntington Surgery Center. The family held a private celebration of her life on Jan. 22 at the Chapel at Woodmere Memorial Park. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Recovery Point. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JIMMIE JACK ROWE, 78, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Bonnie Eskew Rowe, died Jan. 20 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a truck driver. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Jan. 24 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 23 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Service for DEBRA ANN OOTEN STURGILL, 67, of Turkey Creek, Ky., at 1 p.m. Jan. 24, at Duncan Fork United Baptist Church; burial in Estep Cemetery, Myrtle, W.Va., Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
LESLIE MARTIN VOIERS, 83, of Ashland, husband of Lana Alexander Voiers, died Jan. 18 in Woodland Oaks Health Care. He retired from Ashland Oil Refinery and was a broker and owner of Ashland Realty, and owned and operated Grayson Lake Marina. Private family service at Ashland Cemetery. Contributions are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.