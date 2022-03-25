The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MERLIN LEE BALL, 89, of Huntington, widower of Marietta Casey Ball, died March 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a freight car repair man and inspector for the C&O Railroad. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. March 28 at Oaklawn Memorial Park. A procession will leave Reger Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. www.regerfh.com.
GWENETH LEONE BILLS, 87, of Milton died March 22. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 27 at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
MARTENA ANN CREMEANS, 62, of Huntington, wife of Donald Clay Cremeans Sr., died March 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be no services at her request. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JACK OKEY DAWSON, 88, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Linda Lou Payne Dawson, died March 19. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 27 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville; burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 26 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROGER DALE HENDERSON, 71, of South Point, Ohio, died March 21. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 28 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. March 28 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DELORES JEAN DAVIS McCLOUD of Barboursville, died March 23. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 26 at River Cities Light House Church, Huntington. Burial will be in Susie Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LINDA LOU ADKINS WALTERS, 70, of Kenova, wife of John Franklin Walters, died March 23 at home. There will be a visitation from noon to 2 p.m. March 27 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Burial will be private. www.rollinsfh.com.
