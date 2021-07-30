The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MICHAEL B. CAREY of Lavalette, died Dec. 9, 2020. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va.
RAMONA SUE SMITH COBB, 77, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, died July 25 in the Laurels of Walden Park Nursing Home, Columbus. She was a retired accountant from Great Lakes Hotel Supply. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon July 31 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; funeral service will be at noon. There will be a private graveside service at a later date www.chapmans-mortuary.com
EDWARD ARTHUR DONAT, 62, of Huntington died July 26 at home. He worked in construction. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MICHAEL RAY McCLURE, 64, of Winter Haven, Fla., formerly of Huntington, died July 20. Final inurnment will be at noon on Aug. 2 at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington.
WILLIAM JOSEPH PATRICK, 71, of Waterloo, Ohio, widower of Brenda Sorrell Patrick, died July 27 at home. He retired from AK Steel. There will be a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MILES WILLIAM STEWART, infant son of Robilyn Kemper Emlund and Mark Stewart of Ashland, died July 28 in Kings Daughters Medical Center. There will be no public services. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
