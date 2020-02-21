The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DREMA MARIE ADKINS, 69, of Huntington, mother of Dion L. Adkins of Huntington, died Feb. 17 at home. She was a retired Surgical Nurse at the former Guthrie Hospital, and co-owner of Clean Sweep. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Feb. 24 Beard Mortuary; burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Rd., Huntington, WV 25701. www.beardmortuary.com.
HATTIE V. BEAN, 99, of Prichard died Feb. 21 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility. She had worked for Barefoot Sole. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 24 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bean Cemetery. www.rollinsfh.com.
LILA FAYE BLACK, 72 of Huntington, widow of Paul Black, died Feb. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 25, Kenova Church of God. Burial will follow in Smith Family Cemetery, Wayne County, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service Tuesday at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
PATRICIA BLAIR, 89, of Louisa, Ky., formerly of Huntington, mother of Dr. Paul Blair and Rosie White, died Feb. 18 at home. She was a retired Wayne County schoolteacher. At her request there are no services scheduled. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
JOHNNY BLANKENSHIP, 57, of Gilbert, W.Va., husband of Debbie Gilbert, died Feb. 20 at home. He was a coal lab technician, formerly with Standard Laboratory, Gilbert. Memorial service 1 p.m. Feb. 22, Christian (W.Va.) Freewill Baptist Church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
MARK EDWARD BOYLES, 65, of Ashland, companion of Heather Skaggs of Ashland, died Feb. 15 in the Hospice Care Center. He was a self-employed and co-owner of J.B. Brokerage. There will be a memorial service 2 p.m. Feb. 26, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Friends may gather one hour before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice.
MITCHELL JUSTIN DIAMOND, 41, of Huntington, son of Angela Kay Melvin and Kenneth Ruel Diamond, died Feb. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a cabinet maker by trade and had worked at Chandler’s Kitchens. There will be a graveside memorial service 2 p.m. Feb. 23, Ridgelawn Memorial Park Abbey of Devotion. Friends may gather after 1:30 p.m. at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmansmortuary.com.
JOHN LOUIS FERGUSON JR., 52, of Pilgrim, Ky., died Feb. 17 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. He was an electrician for the Martin County (Ky.) schools. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 21, R. E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in the family cemetery at Emily Creek in Martin County. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 19 and 20 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
JAMES BERT FISHER JR., 62, of New Haven, W.Va., died Feb. 19. Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Feb. 23, Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial will be private. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.crowhussellfh.com.
MARY ELLEN GANNON, 70 of Huntington, wife of Richard Joseph Gannon Sr., died Feb. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a former Cabell County schoolteacher. Funeral Liturgy will be 10 a.m. Feb. 25, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
BEULAH MAE DENNY HALL, 82, of Pikeville, Ky., widow of Jay D. Hall, died Feb. 19 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service11 a.m. Feb. 23, Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22 at the church. www.rerogersfh.com. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
EMMA MARIE MULLINS, 89, of Huntington, widow of Trinkle Mullins, died Feb. 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from Corbin Ltd. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KENNETH EDWARD QUEEN JR.., 56, of Painsville, Ohio, son of Kenneth and JoAnn Taylor Frazier Queen of Painsville, Ohio, died Feb. 18 at home. He was a custodian at WalMart. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 23, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Taylor Cemetery, Kiahsville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the funeral home.
OLGA DIANE STAGGS, 71, of Hardy, Ky., wife of Michael Brian Staggs, died Feb. 17 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. Feb. 21, Bluesprings Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Allen Cemetery, Ransom, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
CURTIS STRATTON, 88, of Ashland, husband of Dorothy Williams Stratton, died Feb. 19. He retired from Armco Steel Corporation. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 24, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; entombment in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Summit Church of the Nazarene Building Fund.
TERRY EUGENE TOWNSON, 68, of Huntington died Feb. 19. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville with funeral service at 7 p.m. in the chapel.
RALPH DONALD WEBB, 87, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Pauline Forbush Webb, died Feb. 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from Armco Steel. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 22, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Ice Creek Cemetery, Deering, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.tracybrammerfuneralhome.com.