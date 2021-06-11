The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JEANETTE RENEE CLARK, 46, of Huntington died June 9. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. June 14 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
KRISTEN ESKEW, 77, of Barboursville, widow of Donald Eskew, died June 10. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
REBECCA SUE FRIEND, 52, of Ironton, wife of John Allen Friend, died June 9 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 16 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Vernon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. June 15 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
EARNEST LOWELL GRIMMETT, 69, of Accoville, W.Va., husband of Beverly Kay Grimmett, died June 8 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. June 15 at Lundale (W.Va.) Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
KENDALL LASHAYA KEITH, 25, of Huntington, daughter of Carolyn Jones-Horne of Huntington, died May 30. She was employed by Loved Ones, Inc., of Huntington. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. June 26 at First Baptist Church, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 25 at First Baptist Church, Huntington. www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.
LORETTA JUNE MAYNARD LITTON, 66, of Ironton, widow of Charles E. Litton, died June 10 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 14 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
HOWARD M. PEYTON, 71, of Ormond Beach, Fla., formerly of Milton died June 2. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. June 13 at Toney Hill Cemetery, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
GARY LEE SELLARDS, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, companion of Teresa Lovejoy, died June 10 at home. He was a plumber and owner - operator of Sellards Drain Service. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. June 14 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RICHARD “DICK” ARLEN WORNER SR., 85, of Orlando, Fla., died June 9 in Altamonte Springs, Fla. He retired from Kroger and Supervalu. He was a past member and officer of the ThunderTones Barbershop Chorus located in Huntington. Memorial donations may be made to the CrossLife Church in Oviedo, Fla., where there will be a celebrate life at 4 p.m. June 14. Private burial will be in All Faiths Memorial Park, Casselberry, Fla. www.baldwinfairchild.com.