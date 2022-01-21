The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ANNA ELIZABETH AKERS, 103, of Ashland, widow of Willard Akers, died Jan. 19 in Lantern in Russell, Ky. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 24 at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel; burial will follow in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. The service will be livestreamed at the funeral home website www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES WILLIAM BURKS SR., 76, of Huntington died Jan. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 24 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
FRED LAWRENCE BYRD, 58, of Huntington died Jan. 9. No service is scheduled by Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.ferrell-chmbersfuneralhome.com.
CLARA JANE CARTER, 49, of Huntington died Jan. 19 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
FRANCIS JEAN CLARY, 94, of Huntington, widow of Willie Ralph Clary, died Jan. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from Owens-Illinois as a glass inspector. Funeral service will be at noon Jan. 25 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to Lewis Memorial Baptist Church Missions Fund. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Tuesday. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
TAMMY KAYE CRANK, 48, of Ironton, husband of Earl Richard Crank, died Jan. 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Sugar Creek Cemetery follows. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
NANCY SUE DENNIN of Ironton, formerly of Ashland, mother of Jane Tackett of Flatwoods, Ky., and Julie Johnson of Ironton, died Jan. 20 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Jan. 27 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial in Woodland Cemetery follows. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
Funeral service for MARY MAE DUNCAN, 93, of Combs Addition, W.Va., wife of George Duncan, will be 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at Kistler (W.Va.) Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 22 at the church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
KENNETH MERLE ESQUE, 86 of Huntington, best friend of Barbara Tarter, died Jan. 20 in Madison Park Nursing Home, Huntington. He had worked as a parts clerk in the automotive industry. Private services will be at Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLES SCOTT FERGUSON, 69, of Huntington, widower of Connie Luther Ferguson, died Jan. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was an information tech. Graveside service 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Spring Hill Cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WANDA PEARL JENKINS, 86, of Ironton, wife of Roy Junior Jenkins, died Jan. 19 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 24 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial following in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
THOMAS RICHARD McCOMAS, 89, of Huntington, widower of Lovetta “Sissy” Qualls McComas, died Jan. 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired Shipping Clerk with Heiner’s Bakery. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
CHARLES MEEKS of Lorado, W.Va., companion of Sheila Buchanon, died Jan. 16. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
WANDA L. PAULEY, 67, of Fort Gay, mother of Cecilia Pauley and Mary Bowens, died Jan. 19. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial in Morgan Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 22 at the funeral home.
MARY M. PERRY, 69, of Ironton, died Jan. 19 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be no services at this time. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
DONALD JOHN CHRISTOPHER PRINCE, 63, of Huntington, widower of Kathy Sue Prince, died Jan. 19 at home. He retired from Prestera as an Aide. There are to be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RANDALL JUSTIN RAY ROBERTS, 36, of Hurricane, W.Va., son of Randy Roberts of Hamlin, W.Va., and Robin Roberts of Hurricane, died Jan. 18. Funeral service will be at noon Jan. 23 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
KATHLEEN O'GRADY SANTOSEFANO , 61 of Huntington, wife of Anthony Santosefano, died Jan. 19. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
BERNIDA C. WAGONER, 50, of Ashland, daughter of Everett Adkins, died Jan. 18 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a home health aide. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Feb. 1 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
KENNETH BOYD WATTS, 74, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Anna Marie Watts, died Jan. 20 in Three Rivers Medical Center. He retired from the Lawrence County Housing Authority. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Riverview Memorial Gardens. Visitation after 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at the funeral home.