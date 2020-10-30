The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DEBORAH LEE BURCHAM, 61, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Stephen Dale Burcham, died Oct. 30 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
MARY JANE CHAPMAN, 84, of Kenova, died Oct. 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
SEBASTIAN ROSS CLAYBORNE, of Wayne, son of Tara Ross Clayborne and Okey J. Clayborne III, died Oct. 28. He was a member of Local Laborer’s Union 1353. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Nov. 1, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. There will not be a visitation prior to services. Distancing protocol and masks will be required.
EVELYN H. CRAWFORD of Ashland, widow of Leslie A. Crawford, died Oct. 28. She was an aide for Head Start and Title 1 for the Ashland Independent School System. Private family service on Nov. 1 with burial in Ashland Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Donations are suggested to South Ashland United Methodist Church or to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DOROTHY GENE QUEEN FISHER of Point Pleasant, W.Va., mother of Jeffery Fisher of Point Pleasant and Constance Thomas and Amy Layne of New Haven, W.Va., died Oct. 29. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 31 at Trinity United Methodist Church Community Center, Point Pleasant; burial in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation one hour before service.
JANE LEE FOX, 75, of Huntington, died Oct. 29 at home. She was a homemaker. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
VADA SYNDEL HUMPHRIES, infant daughter of Isaac Humphries and Patience Donaldson of Huntington, died Oct. 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. No service is planned. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BRANDON E. JEFFERS, 23, of Southside, W.Va. died Oct. 29. Graveside service will be noon Nov. 2, Jeffers Family Cemetery, Southside. Visitation from 10 to 11:15 am. Monday at Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., before departing for the cemetery. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. www.dealfh.com
ROBERT LARRY KELLY JR., 52, of Branchland, W.Va., died Oct. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 2, Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville; burial in Eaves Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com./wallace.
ROBERT LEE KENNEDY, 61 of Logan, W.Va., formerly Accoville and Elk Creek, died Oc.t 28 at home. He worked in the mining industry. Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 2, First Baptist Church at McConnell; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at the church. Donations are suggested to Dignity Hospice. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JOSEPH FOSTER “BUTCH” LUCAS, 65, of Huntington, widower of Alberta “Joan” Lucas, died Oct. 30, at Huntington Health & Rehabilitation Center. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
OMA L. MCNEELY of Boone County, W.Va., wife of Oley McNeely, died Oct. 27. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 1, Hopewell Baptist Church, South Charleston, W.Va. Burial will follow in Boone Memorial Park, Madison, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family. Public Health guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
MARY BROWNING MEDDINGS, 88, of Dunlow died Oct. 29 at home. Private graveside services will be conducted for the family at Meddings Cemeter. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
DAVID GENE MOSLEY, 42, of Branchland, W.Va., son of Gary Mosley of Branchland and Debbie Scott of South Bloomfield, Ohio, died Oct. 28. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 3, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service
RAYMOND RAY MOSLEY, 56, of Branchland, W.Va., widower of Anna Christine Thacker Mosley, died Oct. 28. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 3, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service
GLEN PETERS, 98, of South Point, Ohio, died Oct. 27 in Heartland of Riverview. He was an insurance salesman. Funeral service will be noon Nov. 2, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial in Peters Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
STEVE B. PITTS, 73, of Huntington, husband of Phyllis Robin Callicoat Pitts, died Oct. 28, at home. He was a retired personal banker from Huntington Banks. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Entombment in Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Remembrance, Garden Building. Visitation one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROBERT “BOB” SLICER of Huntington died Oct. 28. No services are planned. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
NELLIE GRAY SNIDER TEMPLETON, 94, of Huntington, widow of Carroll Templeton, died Oct. 28 in Genesis Healthcare, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 3, First Church of the Nazarene, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KIMBERLY SUE WORKMAN, 55, of Barboursville, died Oct. 29. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 1, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.