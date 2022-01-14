The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GENE ALLEN ADKINS SR., 63, of Midkiff, W.Va., husband of Shirley Mae nelson Adkins, died Jan. 12. He was an over-the-road truck driver for Online Transport. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial following in Wellman Cemetery, Midkiff. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
CARLOS MELVIN BALL SR., 95, of Kenova, husband of Mary Ella Ball, died Jan. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a cabinet maker owning Custom Cabinets in Huntington and South Point, Ohio. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GEORGE BERCZIK JR., 59 of Huntington, died Jan. 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. At this time, there will not be any services with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
CONSTANCE KAY CARRICO, 75, of Ironton, died Jan. 12 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Entombment will be at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. www.wallaceffh.com.
MARY LOUISE DONATHAN, 91, of Huntington, widow of John Donathan Jr., died Jan. 13 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired teacher. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation one hour before service at the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com
DANNY LEE EDMONDS, 71, of Huntington died Jan. 4. At this time, there will not any services held with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. At this time, there will not be any services with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM E. FRAZIER JR., 68, of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Rebecca j. Napier Frazier, died Jan. 13 at home. He worked for the N&S Railway. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is directing services.
PATTY FERGUSON, 57 of Huntington, died Jan. 14 at. At this time, arrangements are pending with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
ROBIN DEE HENDERSON, 62, of Proctorville, Ohio, mother of Ezra Henderson, died Jan. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 16 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RAYMOND THAXTON HERBERT, 84 of Huntington died Jan. 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. At this time, there will not any services with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM BLAINE HODGE JR., 35, of Genoa died Dec. 27. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Visitation will begin at noon.
KRISTINA MARIE HUNT, 28 of Huntington, daughter of Mark Allen Hunt and Lesa Marie Morris Hunt died Jan. 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. At this time, there will not any services with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
CAROLYN HUNTER, 93, of Huntington died Jan. 13. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, in charge of arrangements.
DONNA STAPLETON McCLELLAN, 82, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, widow of Gary L. McClellan, died Jan. 12 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. He had worked at Wilson’s Sporting Goods. Funeral service will be at noon Jan. 19 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Haverhill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm. Jan. 18 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JERRY “MIKE” McDANIEL, 75, of Branchland, W.Va., husband of Charlotte McDaniel, died Jan. 12 in the VA Medical Center, Huntington. There will not be any service with Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
CHARLES EDWARD NELSON, 70, of Ottawa, W.Va., husband of Patsy A. Nelson, died Jan. 8 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a retired miner from Peabody Coal Company. At his request, there will be no service. Evans Funeral Home and Crematory, Chapmanville, W.Va., is directing services.
CLARENCE LOWELL POE, 76, of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died Jan. 11 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation after 11:30 a.m. Jan. 15 at the funeral home.