The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ANNA MARIE BUTCHER ADKINS, 73, of Amherstdale, W.Va., widow of Robert Adkins, died Aug. 18 in Accoville, W.Va. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 22 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JANICE SUE BECKETT, 67, of Milton died Aug. 20. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Portersville Cemetery, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home in Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations to help with funeral arrangements would be appreciated. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LARRY GENE BLEVINS, 70, of Wayne, brother of Sandra Mills and Kenneth Blevins, both of Wayne and Buster Blevins Jr. of South Point, Ohio, died Aug. 20. Funeral services at 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home.
ROBERT R. CLARK, 53, of Ashland, husband of Shelly Clark, died Aug. 17. Services will be 4 p.m. Aug. 29 at First Baptist Church, Russell, Ky.; visitation will be two hours before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JACKIE DESKINS, 75, of Pinsonfork, Ky., husband of Donna Deskins, died Aug. 18 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was s Pike County Deputy Sheriff and retired from Hobet Mining. Funeral service at 10 a.m. Aug. 21 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Blackburn Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 20 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
OPAL HELMONDOLLAR, 93, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Wetzel Helmondollar, died Aug. 16 in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. She was a retired seamstress and worked for Tri State Casket Company and Stone & Thomas. There will be no visitation and no flowers please at her request. Family graveside services will be 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements www.slackandwallace.com.
GARY OWEN HENDERSON, 64, of Huntington, widower of Kathy Lynn Henderson, died Aug. 20 at home. He worked as a construction laborer. No services are scheduled. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DARLENE HOOVER, 69, of Huntington died Aug. 20. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ETHEL M. JACKSON, 92, of Ironton, widow of James L. Jackson, died Aug. 18 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 24 at Greater Faith Church, 1317 S 6th St., Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Donations are suggested to Greater Faith Church. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
DANNY JOE JAMES, 67, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Mary Jo James, died Aug. 18. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Webb Family Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 21 at the funeral home.
PAMELA MARIE MELTON, 63, of Huntington, wife of Thomas A. Melton, died Aug. 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SHIRLEY ANN EARWOOD REYNOLDS, 77, of Huntington, wife of Marshall Reynoldds, died Aug. 19. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 23 at Apostolic Life Cathedral, 350 Staunton Street, Huntington; burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from noon until service time at the cathedral. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting her family with arrangements. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
JOAN ROSE, 77, of Huntington, wife of Billy Joe Rose, died Aug. 20 at home. She was a homemaker. There are to be no services at this time, but a memorial service at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
TRINA DAWN SMITH, 61, of Huntington died Aug. 19. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, in charge of arrangements.
MIA ADALE STAMPER, 49, of Dunlow, wife of Donald Stamper, died Aug. 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at Troy Maynard Cemetery, Dunlow. There will be a family visitation immediately prior to the graveside service, at Fairmount United Baptist Church, Dunlow. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.